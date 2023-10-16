Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Short Interest Update

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Insulet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Insulet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Trading Up 2.7 %

PODD stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,616. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Insulet

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.