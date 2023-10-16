Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 109.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.90 price objective for the company.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

Intercorp Financial Services stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,557. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $412.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.