Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.39

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 36442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
