Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.39

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 36442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 595,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 361,394 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 2,089.8% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,942,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,558,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

