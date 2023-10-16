Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Trading Up 0.9%

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 57,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 38,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Invesco India ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $132.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco India ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIN. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 14,225.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 165,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 164,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 93,113 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco India ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 59,472 shares during the period.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

