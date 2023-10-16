Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 254.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,947 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,025,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,657 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after buying an additional 622,146 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,952,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 166.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 744,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 465,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS OMFL traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,219 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.