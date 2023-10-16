Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.22

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.22 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 496563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $165.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

