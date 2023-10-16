Investors Buy Large Volume of Bloom Energy Call Options (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,910 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,423 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,377,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,133. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

