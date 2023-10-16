Investors Buy Large Volume of Bloom Energy Call Options (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,910 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,423 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.39.
NYSE:BE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,377,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,133. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
