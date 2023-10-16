Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Up 26.2% in September

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 771,600 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the September 15th total of 611,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Iris Energy Stock Up 8.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,529. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.