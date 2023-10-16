iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 9.5% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $63.73. 6,724,608 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

