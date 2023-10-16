iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,049,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,365. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.59 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.28.
iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
