iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,049,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,365. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.59 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.28.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

About iShares MBS ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

