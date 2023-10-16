iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.59

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.59 and last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 436928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $149,497,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,131 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,926 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.