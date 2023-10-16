iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.27

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.27 and last traded at $48.83, with a volume of 1367060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFV. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

