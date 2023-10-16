iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $136.24

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.24 and last traded at $136.16, with a volume of 1410347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.76.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.65 and its 200-day moving average is $131.89.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.