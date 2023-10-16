iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.77

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 57537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $734.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,106,000 after buying an additional 190,213 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth $6,238,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 68,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 450,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67,199 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

