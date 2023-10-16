iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.36. 740,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,050. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.