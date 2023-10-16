Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,250,100 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 41,416,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 189.8 days.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. 54,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,735. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVPAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.