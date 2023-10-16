Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Stock Performance

JPRRF stock remained flat at $3,900.00 during midday trading on Monday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a one year low of $3,900.00 and a one year high of $3,900.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,900.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,900.00.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

