JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oct 16th, 2023

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 919,800 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 992,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,198.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ING Group cut shares of JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JDEPF

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF remained flat at $26.55 during trading on Monday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. JDE Peet’s has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

Read More

