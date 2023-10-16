JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 919,800 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 992,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,198.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ING Group cut shares of JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JDEPF
JDE Peet’s Price Performance
JDE Peet’s Company Profile
JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JDE Peet’s
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.