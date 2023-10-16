JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 919,800 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 992,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,198.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ING Group cut shares of JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF remained flat at $26.55 during trading on Monday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. JDE Peet’s has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

