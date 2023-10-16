Jean Pierre Brulard Sells 4,966 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,099. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.98 and a twelve month high of $181.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 59.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in VMware by 24.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

