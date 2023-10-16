JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Purchased by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.59% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $44.09. 95,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,860. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

