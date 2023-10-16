JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 686.50 ($8.39) and last traded at GBX 686 ($8.38). Approximately 59,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 235,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 670 ($8.18).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JTC from GBX 760 ($9.28) to GBX 770 ($9.41) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.75) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get JTC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JTC

JTC Price Performance

JTC Cuts Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 705.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 723.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4,035.29 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,882.35%.

Insider Transactions at JTC

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.17), for a total value of £375,500 ($458,653.96). Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

JTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.