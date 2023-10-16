Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JTCPF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JTC in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JTC from GBX 770 ($9.42) to GBX 810 ($9.91) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

JTCPF remained flat at C$8.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.11. JTC has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$9.95.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

