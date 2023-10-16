Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Update

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.9 days.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS KHOTF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Kahoot! ASA has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

