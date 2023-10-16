Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Update

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KROS traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 65,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,364. The company has a market cap of $854.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.16. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KROS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KROS

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.