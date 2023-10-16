Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 873.5 days.

Kerry Group Trading Down 5.7 %

KRYAF traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62.

About Kerry Group

See Also

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

