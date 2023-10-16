Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 480.10 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 490 ($5.99). Approximately 6,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 50,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($6.05).

Keystone Law Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 461.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 445.62. The firm has a market cap of £154.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,130.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Keystone Law Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a GBX 18.30 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $10.90. Keystone Law Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,391.30%.

Insider Activity at Keystone Law Group

About Keystone Law Group

In related news, insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 7,575 shares of Keystone Law Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.05), for a total value of £37,496.25 ($45,799.74). In other news, insider Robin George Williams bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 488 ($5.96) per share, with a total value of £7,320 ($8,941.00). Also, insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £37,496.25 ($45,799.74). 44.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

