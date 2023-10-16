Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 767,400 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 596,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,674.0 days.

Kikkoman Price Performance

Shares of KIKOF stock remained flat at $53.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. Kikkoman has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $59.20.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

