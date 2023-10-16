Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 767,400 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 596,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,674.0 days.
Kikkoman Price Performance
Shares of KIKOF stock remained flat at $53.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. Kikkoman has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $59.20.
About Kikkoman
