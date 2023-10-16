Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in September

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,100 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 328,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.7 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.0 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
