Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ KINS remained flat at $1.72 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.31. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.66.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KINS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Kingstone Companies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

