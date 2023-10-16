Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Shares of KGC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,223,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,394,127. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.98. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 13.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.6% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

