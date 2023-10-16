KlayUniverse Price Hits $0.0059 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $326,681.24 and $509.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.00593966 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

