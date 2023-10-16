Klingman & Associates LLC Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.27. 1,634,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,714. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $182.29 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $304.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

