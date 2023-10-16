Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

