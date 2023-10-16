Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 794,600 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 989,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 294.3 days.
Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance
Shares of KYKOF stock remained flat at $17.84 during trading hours on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. Kyowa Kirin has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $22.95.
About Kyowa Kirin
