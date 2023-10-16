Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,700 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 752,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.0 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LRCDF remained flat at $19.86 during trading hours on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

