Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,700 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 752,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.0 days.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of LRCDF remained flat at $19.86 during trading hours on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
