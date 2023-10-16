Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after purchasing an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after buying an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,209. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.36 and a 200 day moving average of $145.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

