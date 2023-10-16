Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 53.8% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 518,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.20. 1,852,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,521. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

