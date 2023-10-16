Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.80. 4,552,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,860,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

