Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 206,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Brookfield by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,474,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.80. 1,025,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 364.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. CSFB reduced their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

