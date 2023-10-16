Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 6,827 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,030.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Mondelez International by 178.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after acquiring an additional 178,426 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,030,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,044. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

