Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,967,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 2,458,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance
OTCMKTS LMPMF remained flat at $0.29 on Monday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
