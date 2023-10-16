Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,967,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 2,458,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

OTCMKTS LMPMF remained flat at $0.29 on Monday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Get Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.