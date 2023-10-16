Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Update

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Leon’s Furniture Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LEFUF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $16.83.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Leon’s Furniture
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.