Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Update

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Leon's Furniture Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEFUF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $16.83.

Leon's Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

