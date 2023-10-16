Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 421,400 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Limbach Stock Performance

Limbach stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,971. The firm has a market cap of $328.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Limbach has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $37.71.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. Limbach had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $124.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Limbach will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMB shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Limbach from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Limbach from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity at Limbach

In other Limbach news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks purchased 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,738.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael M. Mccann acquired 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,657.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,492.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jayme L. Brooks acquired 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,738.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,662 shares of company stock worth $198,622. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Limbach in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

