Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in September

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 386,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $104,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,020. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 148,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 740.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 1.2 %

LINC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.45. 51,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,284. The company has a market capitalization of $264.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.37 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.