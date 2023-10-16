LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 144,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven I. Tressler acquired 9,352 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,996.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,693.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,934,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 64,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on LINKBANCORP from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.48. 10,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 million and a P/E ratio of 32.40. LINKBANCORP has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

