Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.67

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.10.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $743.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lion Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

