Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 39,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EEM traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.16. 15,189,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,140,262. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.