Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Invests $197,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

SH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.23. 18,553,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,857,455. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

