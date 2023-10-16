Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after buying an additional 1,521,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,639,000 after buying an additional 202,952 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,963. The company has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.52 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.