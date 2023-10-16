Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

QUAL traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.76. 1,353,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

